In a Little Eight Conference game on Thursday evening, the Battle Lake Battlers girls basketball squad rallied for a 64-60 win at the Hillcrest Comets. The first 18 minutes saw Hillcrest claim a 34-24 lead, as they hit seven three-pointers in the first half.
The Battlers fought back and tied the contest at 46 all. Both teams exchanged buckets down the stretch before Battle Lake claimed victory.
“We played a strong first half and we shot the ball well to start the game,” said Comets coach Hannah Clark. “Battle Lake out-rebounded us by 16 and that really seemed to be the difference maker in the second half.”
Grace VanErp poured in a game high 30 points to lead Battle Lake, Ady Tysdal and Morgan Malone both had 14.
“We had a battle tonight at Hillcrest,” commented Battlers coach David Marso. “The Comets came out hot, shooting the three and jumped out to an early lead. In the second half, they continued to shoot well, but we were able to get our offense going, scoring 40 points in the final 18 minutes of play.”
Hillcrest was led by 21 points from Madi Ballweg, Ruby Peterson canned six three-pointers to finish with 18 points and Madi Foss had a double-double, with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Battle Lake travels to West Central Area on Feb. 18, Hillcrest takes on Breckenridge on Feb. 19.
