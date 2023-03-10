Battle Lake cruises to playoff win over Breckenridge

In second round action of the boys Section 6A basketball tournament, the Battle Lake Battlers made it rain from downtown, in a 97-65 victory over the Breckenridge Cowboys, on Mar. 8. Battle Lake hit 15 three-pointers in the game, including seven from Drew Johnson.
"First off, hats off to the Cowboys, they are a well coached team and played extremely hard … We are playing our best basketball at the right time,” stated Battlers coach Brady Cameron. “We played great defense, shared the ball and took care of the ball on offense and shot the ball extremely well. The best part of our team is we have playmakers and scorers all over the court and that makes us hard to guard.”
Jack Mekalson poured in a game high 28 points, for the Battlers. Johnson finished with 25 points. Owen Buehler provided 13 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. Mason Dalluge came up with a double double, 12 points and 12 rebounds, while Bradyn Roisum was also in double figures with 11.
“The score was tied at 18 midway through the first half and from that moment on our guys got into a rhythm and we never looked back,” said Cameron. Dalluge had his usual double-double and filled the stat sheet. When he plays like that we are hard to beat, same with Johnson when he shoots the ball.”
Breckenridge was led by Alex Sanchez, with 21 points, and Jake Kunkel had 12.
It was the seventh straight win for Battle Lake, who improved to 23-4 on the season.
They will take on Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdahl on Mar. 13, in Pelican Rapids, in quarterfinal action. NCE/U-H upset Lake Park-Audubon, 62-56, in second round play. The game was originally scheduled for Mar. 11 in Perham.
