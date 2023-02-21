Battle Lake doubles up Brandon-Evansville

The Battle Lake Battlers boys basketball team picked up a Little Eight Conference victory over the Brandon-Evansville Chargers, 80-40, on Feb. 20.
"We played an average first half and B-E made us work on both ends of the floor making us work for every shot offensively and making our defense work hard against their good motion offense,” stated BL coach Brady Cameron. “In the second half we were able to get some easy shots early and took the energy out of the gym and got on cruise control to finish the half and our defense ramped it up as we outscored them 44-11. We out rebounded them 35-17 on the night. We had contributions from all guys getting nine in the scoring column and all five starters were in double figures.”
Jack Mekalson led the Battlers with 21 points on the night. Owen Buehler chipped in with 13 points and four rebounds. Bradyn Roisum finished with 11 points. Mason Dalluge just missed a double-double, scoring 10 points and grabbing nine rebounds, while Drew Johnson also had 10 points.
The win was the third in-a-row and moved BL’s record to 19-4 on the season.
