Battle Lake gets past West Central on the court

In non-conference boys basketball, on Dec. 1, the Battle Lake Battlers defeated the Knights of West Central Area, 54-43 in Battle Lake.
The tail-of-the-tape was the rebounding battle, with BL winning 48-28. They also limited the Knights to 26% shooting (13-48) while hitting 40% (19-48) themselves.
“Our guys played extremely well and executed our game plan,” said Battle Lake coach Brady Cameron. “We got great minutes from our bench tonight as we had a lot of foul trouble in the first half. West Central plays a physical, aggressive brand of basketball and our guys handled that with great composure.”
Jack Mekalson led the way for BL, as he had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the double-double. Drew Johnson and Brady Roisum each had 13 points, while Owen Buehler had a team high 13 rebounds.
“Tough loss for us,” stated Knights coach Kraig Hunter. “We have had some guys battling illnesses and it showed. Regardless, shooting those percentages isn’t going to get it done. Our effort was there, but when we had chances to take the lead we didn’t finish.”
WCA was led by Bryce Kjesbo’s 13 points. Cole Anderson and Jacob Strunk each had eight.
Battle Lake returns to action on Dec. 6, hosting Breckenridge.
West Central has their home opener on Dec. 2, versus Park Rapids.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone