Battle Lake gets the best of Underwood

The Underwood Rockets and Battle Lake Battlers squared off in boys basketball, on Jan. 5. BL jumped out to a 30-12 halftime lead, saw Underwood get the deficit down to single digits before finishing the game on a 10-2 and winning 56-39.
“We got off to a very slow start offensively and didn’t shoot the ball well, especially in the first half,” said Rockets coach Kellen Shebeck. “Overall, we rebounded well and did a decent job on defense, with a few breakdowns. Battle Lake is extremely long and athletic, which gave us some issues.”
Drew Evavold led Underwood with 11 points and seven rebounds. Kaleb Hammes finished with 10 points, Cole Peterson had nine points and eight rebounds. Hudson Risbrudt also chipped in with eight rebounds.
“We played a solid game. We didn’t shoot well again but our defense gave us a chance to win, holding Underwood to 20% from the floor,” stated Battlers coach Brady Cameron. “We haven’t rebounded well yet this year and we finally hit the glass hard and won the rebounding battle 62-39. Part of our struggle in the second half was our turnovers and giving up 17 points off those turnovers. In order for us to take the next step we need to start taking care of the ball.”
Jack Mekalson led all scorers, finishing with 23 points and also completing a double-double with 10 rebounds. Owen Buehler had 12 points, as did Drew Johnson. Johnson also pulled down 14 rebounds and matching him with the windex was Mason Dalluge.
Underwood dropped to 4-3 and will host Border West, on Jan. 6.
Battle Lake got back to their winning ways (6-2) and will host Border West … on Jan. 10.
