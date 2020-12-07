The Battle Lake girls’ basketball team finished the 2019-20 season with a 8-17 record.

This season, the Battlers will look to several young players as they compete in both the Little Eight Conference and Section 6A.

“We will be a team with a number of new players moving into key positions so this will definitely be a season to improve as a team and as individual players,” Battlers head coach Dave Marso said.

Leading the team will be Grace VanErp and Adysen Tysdal, while Marso has identified Morgan Malone and Erika Heibel as key up-and-comers to watch.

Marso will be assisted by Brady Cameron.

