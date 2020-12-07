The Battle Lake girls’ basketball team finished the 2019-20 season with a 8-17 record.
This season, the Battlers will look to several young players as they compete in both the Little Eight Conference and Section 6A.
“We will be a team with a number of new players moving into key positions so this will definitely be a season to improve as a team and as individual players,” Battlers head coach Dave Marso said.
Leading the team will be Grace VanErp and Adysen Tysdal, while Marso has identified Morgan Malone and Erika Heibel as key up-and-comers to watch.
Marso will be assisted by Brady Cameron.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.