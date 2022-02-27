In a Little Eight Conference (LEC) girls basketball game on Feb. 26, the Battle Lake (BL) Lady Battlers defeated the Hillcrest Comets, 59-46.
BL held a 16 point advantage late in the first half before the Comets scored the final six points, giving the Battlers a 36-26 halftime lead.
Hillcrest scored the first four points of the second, but could not get closer than six points. BL moved their advantage back to double-digits throughout most of the final 18 minutes.
“Our girls started out a little slow and Battle Lake took advantage of it and got out to a quick lead,” stated Comets coach Hannah Clark. “Our girls fought back hard the entire night, but didn’t have the legs to overcome the slow start. We got out-rebounded and we gave the Battlers multiple opportunities to put the ball in the basket and they capitalized on those chances.”
Madi Ballweg had 21 points and Ruby Peterson finished with 16, to lead the Comets. Regan Wiertzema finished with 10 rebounds.
For BL, Grace VanErp finished with a double-double, 22 points and 12 rebounds. Ady Tysdal had 14 points.
Hillcrest ended their regular season at 10-14, with a conference record of 5-7.
BL went 16-7 over the year, compiling a 10-2 record in the LEC.
