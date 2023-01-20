Battle Lake wins thriller at Hillcrest

In a Little Eight Conference boys basketball game, on Jan. 19, the Battle Lake Battlers hit the game winning bucket as time expired to defeat the Hillcrest Comets, 62-60. Jacob Rademacher hit a mid-range jumper to win the game for BL.
“Great game for the fans … They got their money's worth,” observed Comets coach Ryan Garvin. “We battled back from 11 down and had to make another run after going down 10 a second time. We had a chance to win it, but Battle Lake came up with some big shots at the end. They played really well. Coach Cameron has done a great job with them this year.”
Noah Brumfield finished with a double double, 40 points and 11 rebounds. Luke Christensen provided 12 points and four rebounds for Hillcrest.
“We decided to come out in a zone to start the second half and the boys made a run to cut their lead to 43-39 with 10 minutes left. But Battle was able to extend it back to 10 again on two Owen Buehler threes. However, our boys showed some resilience and fought back playing some pretty great team defense and we were able to generate some turnovers and transition opportunities in which Brumfield scored 14 straight of his game high 40 points.”
Buehler led the Battlers with 24 points and nine rebounds. He drained six three pointers in the game. Drew Johnson and Jack Mekalson both finished with 13 points and Bradyn Roisum had eight.
"It was a typical Battle Lake/Hillcrest matchup, it was a total battle all night. We got hot to start the game and got out to a 15 point lead in the 1st half and we defended at a high level,” stated BL coach Brady Cameron. We didn't attack the zone well in the second half and didn't get them in foul trouble or get to the free throw line and it almost cost us along with some lazy passes and some bad turnovers. I give a lot of props to our three seniors to help us win this game. Buehler made a huge three in the final 1:30 to tie the game at 60, Johnson had a huge steal with 20 seconds left on the inbounds play and Rademacher made a huge shot to win it for us. Hillcrest is a well coached team and always a tough game for us. Coach Garvin changed things up for them in the second half and it caused us problems."
Hillcrest dropped to 9-2 on the season and 6-1 in LEC play. They will be at Hancock, on Jan. 24.
Battle Lake moved to 10-3 overall and 5-1 in conference play. Battlers will travel to Rothsay, on Jan. 23.
