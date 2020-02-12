BATTLE LAKE — The Battle Lake boys’ basketball team found its offensive groove as they upended the visiting Rothsay Tigers 61-33 in a Little Eight Conference showdown Tuesday.
Battle Lake was led in scoring by Riley Leabo (16) and Drew Johnson (15).
Jett Kulack led the Tigers with nine points.
The Battlers will now travel to take on Park Christian at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
The Tigers will now travel to take on another LEC rival in Hillcrest at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
