BATTLE LAKE — The Battle Lake boys’ basketball team would claim a 62-44 Little Eight Conference victory over the Underwood Rockets Friday.
“We really played hard tonight and battled throughout the game,” Rockets head coach Evan Meece said. “Other than a couple minute stretch at the end of the first half, we played extremely well in the first half. We stayed with them and kept fighting all the way to the end of the game. Battle Lake ended up matching our intensity and pulling away at the end of the game for the win.”
Krosby Aasness was the lone Rocket player in double figures with 11 points.
Battle Lake was led by Riley Leabo with 20 points, while teammates Brennan Amundson (17) and Drew Johnson (10) were also in double digits.
The Battlers will now head out on the road to take on LEC foe Hillcrest at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
The Rockets will return home to take on Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
