BATTLE LAKE — With a fast start, the Battle Lake boys’ basketball team picked up a 64-48 Little Eight Conference win over the visiting Rothsay Tigers Monday.
Brady VanErp led the Battlers in scoring with 23 points, while teammate Kayne Cameron chipped in 14 points.
The Battlers will welcome in another LEC opponent in Underwood at 7:15 p.m. Thursday. The Tigers will travel to another LEC rival as they take on Hillcrest at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
