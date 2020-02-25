The Battle Lake boys’ basketball team used a second-half surge to top the Wheaton Warriors 52-47 Monday.
Riley Leabo, Brennan Amundson and Drew Johnson all scored 13 points for the Battlers in the win.
Battle Lake will close out their regular season Friday as they travel to take on Bertha-Hewitt at 7:30 p.m.
