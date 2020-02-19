In a battle of Little Eight Conference rivals, the visiting Battle Lake boys’ basketball team would best the Hillcrest Comets 53-50 Tuesday.
“Tough night for us again in the TO department,” Comets head coach Ryan Garvin said. “Unofficially we committed another 17 turnovers and some of them very timely killing the momentum we felt like we were building. We struggled from 3 in the first half, which really led to us playing some softer defense than we are capable of and that we need to play in order to be a force to be reckoned with in the playoffs. At one point late in the second half we were down one and Battle went on a 9-0 run. We showed some guts and toughness and battled back with a chance at the buzzer to tie it up and just came up short. I’m looking forward to seeing how these young men respond as we finish out with this three games in five days stretch!”
The Comets were led in scoring by Ev Gould with 13 points, while teammate Micah Foss chipped in 11.
Riley Leabo led the Battlers in scoring with 20 points. Teammates Brennan Amundson (16) and Brady VanErp (11) were also in double figures.
The Battlers will continue on the road to take on New York Mills at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
