BERTHA —The Battle Lake girls’ basketball team closed out its regular season Thursday with a 74-37 victory over the Bertha-Hewitt Bears.

The Battlers used a strong defensive effort to take a 42-17 lead into the break. The visitor was able to coast the rest of the way to a 37-point victory.

Leading the way in scoring for the Battlers was Grace VanErp with 25 points, while teammates Ady Tysdal (17) and Makenna Tysdal (10) were both in double figures.

The Battlers will now set their sights on the Section 6A playoffs as they travel to take on Hancock at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments