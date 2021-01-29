ASHBY — The Battle Lake girls’ basketball team edged the hosting Ashby Arrows 46-43 Thursday in Little Eight Conference action.
Ady Tysdal led the Battlers with 21 points, while Grace VanErp chipped in 14 points.
The Arrows had three players in double figures including Ryleigh Brendmoen (15), Celi Nelson (11) and Catherine Koefod (10).
The Battlers will continue down the road to take on LEC foe Rothsay at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. The Arrows will look to get back on track as they take on Brandon-Evansville in an LEC tilt at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
