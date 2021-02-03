ROTHSAY — A battle between two Little Eight Conference foes ended in overtime as the visiting Battle Lake girls’ basketball team upended the Rothsay Tigers 60-55.

The hosting Tigers would hold a 30-25 lead at halftime, but the Battlers crawled back into the game tying it before the end of regulation. In overtime, the visitor would carry over the momentum to get the win.

Grace VanErp led the Battlers with 21 points, while teammate Ady Tysdal chimed in with 15.

Rothsay was led by Kenadi Carlsrud with 15 points.

The Battlers will return home to take on another LEC rival in Underwood at 7:15 p.m. Thursday. The Tigers will continued their home stretch as they host the Hillcrest Comets at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

 

