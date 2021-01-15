BATTLE LAKE — The Battle Lake girls’ basketball team opened its season on a positive note as the Battlers upended Little Eight Conference foe Brandon-Evansville 61-50 Thursday.

Grace VanErp led the Battlers with 22 points, while teammates Emmie Lundquist (16) and Ady Tysdal (10) were both in double figures.

Brandon-Evansville Saw Makenna Pattrin (20) and Bailey Schaefer (13) each record double-digits in scoring.

The Battlers will head out on the road for a 7:15 p.m. game against another LEC foe in Parkers Prairie Tuesday.

 

