ASHBY — In a showdown between Little Eight Conference foes, the visiting Battle Lake volleyball team swept past the Ashby Arrows 25-17, 25-19, 28-26 Thursday.
“Serving was steady tonight at 92% but we had a lot of ups and downs throughout the three sets,” Arrows head coach Hayley Stevens said. “Battle Lake has a strong attack and their defense got to us as their blocking shut us down time after time. We struggled getting over the hump of finding an open spot with a big block and that hurt us. Consistency is what we are working toward; one day at a time, just keep on pushing!”
The Arrows were led defensively by Ryleigh Bredmoen (15), Haleigh Brendmoen (14) and
Catherine Koefod (12) as each were in double figures in digs. Madeline Thompson recorded four ace serves in the match.
Grace VanErp led the Battlers at the net with 13 kills and four blocks, while teammate Ady Tysdal tallied 11 digs.
The Arrows will now travel to take on the Hancock Owls at 7:30 p.m. Monday. The Battlers will return home to host Wheaton at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.