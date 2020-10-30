ASHBY — In a showdown between Little Eight Conference foes, the visiting Battle Lake volleyball team swept past the Ashby Arrows 25-17, 25-19, 28-26 Thursday.

“Serving was steady tonight at 92% but we had a lot of ups and downs throughout the three sets,” Arrows head coach Hayley Stevens said. “Battle Lake has a strong attack and their defense got to us as their blocking shut us down time after time. We struggled getting over the hump of finding an open spot with a big block and that hurt us. Consistency is what we are working toward; one day at a time, just keep on pushing!” 

The Arrows were led defensively by Ryleigh Bredmoen (15), Haleigh Brendmoen (14) and 

Catherine Koefod (12) as each were in double figures in digs. Madeline Thompson recorded four ace serves in the match.

Grace VanErp led the Battlers at the net with 13 kills and four blocks, while teammate Ady Tysdal tallied 11 digs.

The Arrows will now travel to take on the Hancock Owls at 7:30 p.m. Monday. The Battlers will return home to host Wheaton at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

