BATTLE LAKE — The Battle Lake boys’ basketball team used a strong defensive effort to claim a 65-38 victory over Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Monday.
The Battlers limited the Wolverines to 12 points in the first half as they went into the break with a 24-12 lead. Battle Lake would add 41 additional points in the second half to seal the win.
Brady VanErp led the Battlers with 19 points, while teammate Kayne Cameron dropped in 17 points in the win.
The Battlers will travel to take on Little Eight Conference opponent Brandon-Evansville at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.