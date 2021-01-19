BATTLE LAKE — The Battle Lake boys’ basketball team used a strong defensive effort to claim a 65-38 victory over Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Monday.

The Battlers limited the Wolverines to 12 points in the first half as they went into the break with a 24-12 lead. Battle Lake would add 41 additional points in the second half to seal the win.

Brady VanErp led the Battlers with 19 points, while teammate Kayne Cameron dropped in 17 points in the win.

The Battlers will travel to take on Little Eight Conference opponent Brandon-Evansville at 7:15 p.m. Friday.

