Battlers get best of Arrows

Hosting the Ashby Arrows, on Jan. 12, the Battle Lake Battlers boys basketball team picked up a 73-54 victory.
"We had a slow start to the night but we had a good talk at halftime and we came out with a lot more energy and focus in the second half,” said Battle Lake coach Brady Cameron. “We wanted to pressure them and force them into mistakes and we did that, causing 22 turnovers and scoring 29 points off those turnovers. We had some guys who were under the weather tonight and the young guys stepped up in a big way and contributed great minutes for us.”
Owen Buehler had a big night, as he scored 26 points, dished out seven assists and had five rebounds and steals. Jack Mekalson poured in 20 points.
“Coach Holsten does a great job getting everything he can out of his players and they did a great job defending us and making us work for everything,” mentioned Cameron. “Our busy week continues on Saturday as we play host to Parkers Prairie on Alumni Night. We are hoping to have a good crowd and lots of alumni back to watch our current team."
Brodie Ecker led Ashby with 17 points. Richie Johnson and Jake Norby each had 12. Kellen Dahlen recorded his first varsity double-double, 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Battle Lake improved to 7-3 overall and 3-0 in Little Eight Conference play.
Ashby fell to 2-5 overall and 1-4 in conference play. They return to action on Jan. 17, at Brandon-Evansville.
