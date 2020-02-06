To the rim
Battle Lake’s Kayne Cameron breaks to the hoop for a layup in Thursday’s Little Eight Conference game against the Hillcrest Comets. The Battlers would defeat the Comets 59-53 in overtime.

BATTLE LAKE — In a thrilling Little Eight Conference matchup Thursday, the hosting Battle Lake boys’ basketball team pulled away in overtime to defeat the Hillcrest Comets 59-53.

In the first half, the Battlers held a slim lead over the Comets going into the break at 28-22. Hillcrest would find their offensive groove in the second half as they took the lead late in the game, but the score would be knotted at 50-50 when the buzzer sounded at the end of regulation.

The two conference rivals would head in overtime where the home team gained the upperhand and recorded the win.

Riley Leabo would lead the Battlers in scoring with 18 points, while teammates Brady VanErp (15) and Drew Johnson (12) were both in double figures.

The Comets were led in scoring by Thomas Zwiers with 22 points, while Sam Brumfield (11) and Ev Gould (10) also were in double digits.

The Comets will look to right the sail as they host the Brandon-Evansville Chargers in a LEC showdown at 7:15 p.m. Friday.

The Battlers will look to carry over the momentum as they take on another LEC foe on the road in Ashby at 7:15 p.m. Friday.

