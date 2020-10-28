The visiting Battle Lake volleyball team took advantage of the Hillcrest Comets lineup change Tuesday as the Battlers claimed a 25-20, 25-16, 25-21.
"We had to make some pretty significant changes in our lineup since Saturday due to injury and illness,” Comets head coach Debi Foss said. “I am proud of the way some of the girls had to step into new roles and how everyone worked hard.”
Madi and Mackenzie Foss each had 13 digs in the game, whie teammate Audra Ewan had two ace serves.
