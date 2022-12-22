Battlers pick up road victory

Away from Battle Lake, for the first time this season on Dec. 20, the Battle Lake Battlers boys basketball team defeated the Hancock Owls by a score of 85-74.
"We didn't have our best defensive game but we were able to go on the road and find a way to win a big conference and section game,” mentioned Battlers coach Brady Cameron. “We got ourselves down double digits in the first half and we battled back and were able to cut it to two at half time. In the second half our offense got in a groove and we put up 50 points and outscored them by 13.”
Jack Mekalson and Bradyn Roisum each had 22 points, with Mekalson adding in four rebounds and four assists. Owen Buehler stuffed the stat sheet: 18 points, six steals, five rebounds and five assists. Mason Dalluge contributed 15 points. Roisum led BL in rebounding with nine.
“The guys got some big stops late in the game when it counted and hopefully we can build on that defensive effort,” said Cameron. “Hancock has a nice team that can shoot the ball well along with size and athleticism and they caused us fits early on."
