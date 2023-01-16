Battlers pound out home win against Parkers Prairie

The Battle Lake Battlers boys basketball team rode the coattails of Jack Mekalson, on Jan. 14, as they defeated the Panthers of Parkers Prairie via a 70-49 score. Mekalson poured in 35 points to lead the way.
"This was probably our most complete game of the season. We defended at a high level without fouling and took Parkers Prairie out of their stuff all night, forcing them into 20 turnovers and scoring 26 points off those TO's,” stated Battle Lake coach Brady Cameron. “Mason Dalluge, Bradyn Roisum and Jacob Radermacher also held their two big guys in check down low, allowing only five points to the two of them.”
Drew Johnson was also in double digits for BL, scoring 11. Owen Buehler contributed nine points and seven rebounds and Dalluge also had seven boards.
“Offensively we played a great game, guys were cutting and screening hard and as we have all year we shared the ball really well again assisting on over half of our made shots,” said Cameron. “Obviously Mekalson had a great night but his teammates did a great job of doing what they needed to do in the offense to get themselves open which led to him getting open as well. We have two or three guys every night that have four plus assists and tonight it was Buehler and Dalluge who were able to find guys at the right time having five assists each."
The victory moved BL to 8-3 on the season and 4-1 in conference play.
They travel to take on Park Christian, on Jan. 17.
