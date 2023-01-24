Battlers push win streak to five

On the road in Little Eight Conference play, on Jan. 23, the Battle Lake Battlers boys basketball team cruised to an 88-54 victory at the Rothsay Tigers.
"We played another complete game against Rothsay. All five starters were in double figures and all filled the stat sheets,” stated BL coach Brady Cameron. “We defended at a high level, limiting them to 38% shooting and turning them over 25 times, scoring 26 points off those turnovers. Rothsay did some different things defensively against us and our guys were able to adapt and still score at a high level. It is always great to get conference road wins."
Owen Buehler led the Battlers in scoring with 29 points. Drew Johnson came up with a double-double (16 points, 11 boards). Brady Roisum chipped in 15 points. Jack Mekalson provided 13 points and five rebounds. Mason Dalluge just missed out on a triple-double, finishing with 10 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.
The win improved BL to 11-3 on the season. They upped their conference mark to 6-1.
A quick turnaround, as they return to action on Jan. 24, hosting Frazee.
