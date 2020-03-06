HANCOCK — The Battle Lake boys’ basketball team had its season come to an end Thursday as the Hancock Owls defeated the Battlers 61-44.
The Battlers went into the break with a 33-24 lead, but the Owls would rally back to pick up the win.
The Battlers were led by Riley Leabo with 12 points, while teammate Brennan Amundson added 10 points.
The Battlers finish their season with a 12-13 record.
