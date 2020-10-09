BATTLE LAKE — The hosting Battle Lake volleyball team cruised to a three-set victory over West Central Area Knights Thursday in the season opener 25-19, 25-21, 25-18.
Grace Van Erp led the Battlers on the court with 12 kills, 10 assists, four blocks and four aces. Teammate Ady Tysdal went 16-for-19 serving with nine aces from the service line.
Morgan Stark recorded 10 kills for the Knights, while Macy Grosz had 19 set assists.
The Battlers will travel to take on the Underwood Rockets at 7:30 p.m. The Knights will host the Ashby Arrows at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
