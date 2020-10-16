BATTLE LAKE — The hosting Battle Lake volleyball team came out with a lot of energy as they swept the Rothsay Tigers 25-10, 25-11, 25-13 Thursday.
“Tonight was a tough one for us,” Tigers head coach John Reber said. “Battle Lake was swinging at us and we were sending free balls at them. We’ll continue to work on serving, passing, and setting, but high school volleyball comes down to kills, and we’re struggling to find any right now.”
Ady Tysdal and Andrea Schmidt each recorded five aces from the service line for the Battlers, while Grace Van Erp added 11 kills in the win.
The Battlers will travel to take on the Parkers Prairie Panthers at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Tigers will look to rebound as they host Ashby at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
