In a Little Eight Conference showdown, the visiting Battle Lake girls’ basketball team upended the Hillcrest Comets 62-53 Thursday.
Mackenzie Foss led the Comets in scoring with 13 points, while Madi Ballweg was also in double digits with 12. Madi Foss and Ella Knutson just missed joining their teammates in scoring with nine points apiece.
The Battlers were led in scoring by Grace VanErp with 26 points.
The Comets will be back in action against LEC foe Parkers Prairie at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18. The Battlers will return home to host Hancock at 7:15 p.m. Monday.
