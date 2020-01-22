GRACEVILLE — The Battle Lake boys’ basketball team took home at 78-42 victory Tuesday as the Battlers topped Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley.

Brennan Amundson led the Battlers with 23 points, 19 coming in the first half, while teammate Riley Leabo dropped in 13.

The Battlers will take on Little Eight Conference for Brandon-Evansville at home at 7:15 p.m. Friday.

