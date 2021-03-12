BATTLE LAKE —The hosting Battle Lake boys’ team took advantage of the Underwood Rockets’ turnovers as the Battlers claimed a 82-38 Little Eight Conference win Thursday.
The Battlers jumped on the Rockets early in the first half and went into the break with a 52-21 lead. The Rockets could not find the answer in the second half as the Battlers added to their total and sealed the victory.
“We turned the ball over way too many times tonight,” Rockets head coach Evan Meece said. “We knew that Battle Lake was going to bring us the pressure, but we didn’t make the necessary adjustments to handle that pressure. We need to be stronger with the ball and limit our turnovers.”
Owen Buehler led the Battlers in scoring with 16 points, while teammates Kayne Cameron (15), Brady VanErp (12) and Nick Carter-Fischer (10) were all in double figures.
The Rockets were led in scoring by Krosby Aasness with 14 points, while teammates Joey Kugler and Evan Lundgren each had nine points.
Underwood had 29 turnovers, while Battle Lake committed 17.
The Battlers will now wait for their seed in the Section 6A playoffs.
The Rockets will close out their regular season Saturday as they host the Henning Hornets at 3 p.m.
