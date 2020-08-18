As the days cooled in late summer a buddy of mine could always be counted on to utter the words, “I’ve got the itch to go hunting.”
He had the “itch” all right but how prepared was he when the season began? The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources sell what they call “licenses” and their conservation officers are very disappointed when they find a person hunting without one. They have a few other rules too that are often ignored. This buddy of mine was so poor about getting himself in shape legally that one year, just to teach him a lesson, I bought his waterfowl stamps for him.
The late Dick Henkes was always up to his ears in gunsmithing just before or just after the hunting seasons began. After months of letting their guns sit in a gun safe or on a gun rack many of his customers would suddenly find the gun would not work properly on opening day of the season. Dick liked having the work but he was not happy when it all had to be done on short notice.
A pal of mine down in Grant County is probably the best wing shot I know. He has shot thousands of ducks and geese but what he really enjoys is scouting. Like a good comedian, he knows that setting up the joke can be more fun than telling it.
After he moved down to Grant County he made himself popular right away with his scouting skills. He would drive around, find a good spot, work something out with the owner and get permission. Before long he was taking big parties out to hunt with him because they knew they would get shooting. His philosophy is simple - “You have to go where they are, not where you want them to be.”
It is not rocket science but you would be surprised how many hunters have not grasped that rule.
It is not a bad idea to do some trap shooting or skeet shooting in advance of the hunting season. A veteran trap shooter once told me that he wanted his gun to feel like an extension of his arm.
There are some funny things that happen when a hunter finds himself unprepared. I knew a guy who had borrowed a scoped rifle from a friend to hunt deer. He had a big buck come along just as shooting hours opened. He put the gun to his shoulder and looked into the scope but it was totally black. Right after the buck scampered off he realized that he had forgotten to take the caps off the scope.
There was another guy who was driving down a road on the way to a pheasant hunting spot when he spotted a rooster pheasant walking into some cover. He had his dog, he had shells - it was a perfect chance to rack up a kill but he had forgotten one little thing at home - his shotgun.
That “itch” is spreading rapidly now as flocks of geese can be found helping themselves to grain left behind in combined wheat fields. It will keep growing as we get into the fall season.
Make sure you can scratch that itch when the time comes.
Brian Hansel is a reporter for the Daily Journal and an outdoor enthusiast.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.