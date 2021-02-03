UNDERWOOD — In an on-court battle where both teams were looking for its first win of the season, the visiting Bertha-Hewitt Bears took advantage of the Underwood boys’ basketball team on the way to an 80-54 win Tuesday.
"Our defense was not able to slow down Bertha's offense tonight,” Rockets head coach Evan Meece said. “They scored a lot of buckets off of turnovers and second chances. Offensively, we did a nice job of putting some points up but it was too little too late."
Krosby Aasness led the Rockets in scoring with 25 points, while teammate Joey Kupfer dropped in 10 tallies.
The Rockets will travel to Moorhead to take on Park Christian Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
