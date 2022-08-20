As we make our way towards the start of the fall sports season (matches begin this weekend), it has been encouraging to see the number of students who are electing to participate in extracurricular activities.
I drove by Hillcrest this week and saw some hearty numbers out for girls soccer. A visit to Kennedy Secondary School, there was a large number of athletes out for cross country, the girls tennis team had the four courts completely full and it seemed like great numbers were out for Otters football.
While this is just a small percentage of teams and athletes in Otter Tail County and the surrounding area, I hope that others are seeing stout numbers as well.
Many of us look back with fond memories of some of the teams that we were a part of over the years. Doesn’t necessarily have to be a sport, many other activities form right into succeeding as a team.
One of the most important parts of being on a team is the friendships you make. I was fortunate enough to build lifelong friendships through the activities I partook in during the youth days.
It was fun to chide on activities we played against each other growing up, before coming together during the high school days and uniting.
Another aspect is seeing some of your colleagues now giving back, teaching and coaching the sports and activities you grew up playing together.
I hope that the youth these days is able to experience the enjoyment I and I think many had being a part of a team. It’s encouraging to see so many kids staying involved. Many of them are partaking in an activity that can be life long.
Also, welcome back high school sports … let the games begin.
