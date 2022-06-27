Traveling to take on Bemidji, on June 23, the Fergus Falls American Legion Post 30 baseball squad dropped a pair of contests, 14-1 and 10-6. In the latest Minnesota American Legion Baseball rankings, sponsored by Scheels, Bemidji is ranked No. 12.
In game one, the host team clubbed two home runs and had seven hits in the first inning, cruising to their victory.
Both Evan Lindgren and Owen Krueger went 1-2 at the plate. Colin Becker, Andrew Johnson and Ethan Gronwold all pitched at least one inning for Post 30.
The nightcap, Post 30 jumped out to an early 5-1 lead after one inning of play via four hits and two Bemidji errors. Fergus would hold the lead until the bottom of the sixth inning when Bemidji would erupt for five runs to take a 10-6 lead. Post 30 would threaten with runners in their half of the seventh inning, but couldn’t get the big hits needed to put some pressure on Bemidji.
Krueger started on the bump and did a great job, going five and two thirds innings. He gave up seven runs on six hits, with three strikeouts and three walks. Riston Albert and Isaac Johnson came on in relief of Krueger.
Leading hitters for Post 30 were Isaac 2-3 and Will Gronwold 2-4.
“It was another tale of two games – Bemidji came out hot in the first game and they could do nothing wrong. We left a few too many pitches belt high and to their liking,” said Post 30 coach Trevor Larson. “Game two we played with much better energy and played great defense behind Krueger. He did a great job of giving us quality innings and giving us a chance to win a ball game against a very good team. We need to continue to put together good at bats and continue to make the routine plays in the field to compete with the top teams in our district.”
Post 30 returns to action on June 28, hosting Wadena at American Legion field. With game one starting at 5 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone