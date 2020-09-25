BEMIDJI — The Fergus Falls girls’ tennis team took on a strong Bemidji Lumberjacks team Thursday as the Otters’ host picked up a 5-2 victory.

“We earned a couple of nice singles wins tonight against a tough Jack team,” Otters head coach Jamie Lill said.

The Otters lone wins came at No. 3 and No. 4 singles. Isabella Abrahams overcame an early 6-4 first-set defeat by Bemidji’s Darby Neig to win the second set 6-4 and the super tiebreaker 10-4. “She was up 4-3 in the first set, but ended up dropping it 6-4.  Pure grit is what kept her in the match after that.  Often times we can see a player just kind of ‘go away’ after dropping a set like that, but Bella wasn´t going anywhere,” Lill added.

At No. 4 singles, Amber Anderson would cruise to a 6-2, 6-2 victory. “Amber did a nice job of utilizing her forehand as a weapon and showed consistency in her serving tonight, which was great to see,” Lill said.

The Lumberjacks swept doubles with three, two-set matches. In No. 3 doubles, Logan Strom and Maddie Longtin made their varsity debuts. “ It was fun to see these new girls get their opportunity tonight,” Lill said.

The Otters will return home to host Moorhead at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Broadway Park.  

 

Bemidji 5, Fergus Falls 2

Singles:

1. Savannah Haugen (B) defeated Ellie Colbeck (FF) 6-1, 6-3.

2. Emily Dondelinger (B) defeated Madison Anderson (FF) 6-1, 6-1.

3. Isabella Abrahams (FF) defeated Darby Neig (B) 4-6, 6-4, 10-4.

4. Amber Anderson (FF) defeated Maddie Jensen (B) 6-2, 6-2.

 

Doubles:

1. Lexi Leitner/Nettie Kimble (B) defeated Ava Weber/Leila Nasri (FF) 6-0, 6-4.

2. Chloe Hasbargen/Paige Anderson (B) defeated Paige Pearson/Logan Strom (FF) 6-0, 6-0.

3. Margie Anderson/Mollie Rupp (B) defeated Hannah Prody/Maddie Longtin (FF) 6-1, 6-1.

