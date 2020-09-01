The Fergus Falls girls’ tennis team welcomed in Central Lakes Conference foe Bemidji Tuesday. The Lumberjacks overpowered the Otters for a 6-1 victory.
“As I´ve tried to impress upon the girls, we started the season with three very good teams,” Otters head coach Jamie Lill said. “These teams often come in first, second and third in our sub-section. The girls played pretty well tonight, we were just outmatched. We need to learn in these matches and keep our heads up.”
The Otters lone win came from No. 3 doubles as the duo of Hannah Prody and Ashtyn Lill topped Maddie Jensen and Molly Rupp 7-5, 6-2.
“Hannah and Ashtyn have gotten into a pretty nice groove working together. Hannah has a net presence and is gaining confidence in putting balls away. Ashtyn is steady and plays a consistent all-court game. The duo compliment each other well,” coach Lill said.
Coach Lill stated that the team played several close sets but Bemidji provided to be too strong and consistent for the Otters in the matchup.
The Otters will head back out on the road as they take on another conference foe in Sartell at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Bemidji 6, Fergus Falls 1
Singles:
1. Savannah Haugen (B) defeated Ellie Colbeck (FF) 6-1, 6-2.
2. Emily Dondelinger (B) defeated Madison Anderson (FF) 6-0, 6-4.
3. Tatum Offerdahl (B) defeated Isabella Abrahams (FF) 6-2, 6-1.
4. Margie Anderson (B) defeated Amber Anderson (FF) 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles:
1. Lexi Leitner/Nettie Kimble (B) defeated Ava Weber/Leila Nasri (FF) 6-0, 6-1.
2. Chloe Hasbargen/Paige Anderson (B) defeated Mackenzie Krava/Mia Marsh (FF) 6-2, 6-1.
3. Hannah Prody/Ashtyn Lill (FF) defeated Maddie Jensen/Molly Rupp (B) 7-5, 6-2.
