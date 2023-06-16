Bemidji takes two from Post 30

Fergus Falls American Legion Post 30 baseball team opened up district play hosting Bemidji Post 23, on Jun. 14 at Legion Field. The visitors picked up a pair of victories.
Bemidji 15 Fergus Falls 0
Bemidji would break the game open in the top of the second inning scoring seven runs on five hits, three walks, and two Post 30 errors.
Owen Krueger, Evan Lindgren and Brandon Brown did the pitching for Post 30. Leading hitters were Ben Swanson 1-3, Ethan Gronwold 1-3 and Colin Becker 1-2.
Bemidji 14 Fergus 4
Bemidji used another big second inning (eight runs) to take control with eight runs in the second and four more in the third inning. Post 30 would score 2 runs in the 3rd and 2 runs in the 5th innings.
Becker, Lindgren, Leighton Buckmeier and Gronwold did the pitching. Leading hitters were Krueger 2-3, 2 2B, 3RBI, Swanson 1-3, Gronwold 1-2, and Brown 1-2.
“Tough day at the ball field. We didn’t play good enough defensively and we fell behind in the count against a very good hitting team,” observed Post 30 coach Trevor Larson. Our at bats started to get better as the day went on. I am pleased that we had better energy in game two and didn’t quit playing. We need to continue to show up ready to play hard regardless of who our opponent is.
Fergus returns to action on Jun. 21st, at Wadena for a doubleheader
