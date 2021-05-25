Despite connecting on 12 pitches, the Otter Tail Central baseball team fell to Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 5-1 Monday.
Kole Weishalla picked up the win for Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale as he pitched seven innings, allowed one run on 12 hits and struck out five.
Gavin Pausch took the loss for the Bulldogs as he pitched six innings, struck out five and allowed five runs on nine hits.
Owen Buehler, Cian Buehler, Jayden Harig, Wyatt Severson, and Lane Dilly each managed multiple hits for OTC in the game.
