In the races at I-94 Sure Step Speedway Friday, Sept. 4 in Fergus Falls, East Bethel’s Dave Mass claimed two checkered flags as he won both the WISSOTA Late Models and WISSOTA Super Stock races.
Fergus Falls racers Daniel Harstad and Brock Gronwold also picked up wins at the track as Harstad won the Short Trackers race and Gronwold took first in the WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds.
Joining the trio in the winner’s circle were Landon Atkinson of Little Falls (WISSOTA Modifieds) and Eric Riley of Morris (WISSOTA Street Stock).
Limited Late Model
A Feature: 1. Brad Staples, Herman; 2. Sam Zender, Fergus Falls; 3. Ben Wolden, Fergus Falls; 4. Blake Saathoff, Alexandria; 5. Andrew Tysdal, Fergus Falls; 6 (DNF). Tony Robertson, Watkins; 7 (DNF). Rick Nelson, Alexandria; 8 (DNF). Scott Zimmerman, Rothsay; 9 (DNF). Mike Hart, Erhard; 10 (DNF). Dustin Johanneck, Litchfield; 11 (DNF). Larry Samuelson, Erhard.
Short Tracker
A Feature: 1. Daniel Harstad, Fergus Falls; 2. Matt Pederson, Lake Park; 3. Hunter Goulet, Fargo; 4. Zach Kort, Fergus Falls; 5. Grady Shearer, St. Cloud; 6. Randy Thompson, Lake Park; 7Cole Greseth, Harwood, North Dakota; 8. Brady Hagen, Montevideo; 9. Casey Stremick, Harwood, North Dakota; 10. Kevin Youngquist, Barney, North Dakota; 11. Curtis Huseth, Underwood;12. Shawn Robinson, Dalton; 13. Levi Lease, Harwood, North Dakota; 14. Danielle Stevens, Elizabeth; 15. Jacob Hagen, Elbow Lake; 16. Bethany Wach, Fergus Falls; 17. Andy Booke, Wahpeton; 18. Jeff Lofquist, Fergus Falls; 19. Jeff Hanson, Barrett; 20 (DNF). Austin Lammers, Pelican Rapids; 21 (DNF). Todd Stevens, Elizabeth; DNS. Shawn Beto, Wahpeton.
WISSOTA Late Model
A Feature: 1. Dave Mass, East Bethel; 2. Bryce Sward, Nelson; 3. Casey Meyer, Wahpeton; 4. Don Shaw, Ham Lake; 5. Ben Wolden, Fergus Falls; 6. Greg Meyer, Wahpeton; 7. Chuck Swenson, Watertown, South Dakota; 8. Shawn Meyer, Wahpeton; 9. Dustin Bluhm, Herman; 10. Dustin Hapka, Fargo; 11. Clarence Washburn, Hector; 12. Jerry Hauge, Underwood; 13. Jordan Tollakson, Montevideo; 14. Ryan Mikkelson, Alexandria; 15. Cole Schill, Horace, North Dakota; 16. Shawn Kirwin, Morris.
WISSOTA Midwest Mods
A Feature: 1. Brock Gronwold, Fergus Falls; 2. Corey Storck, Morris; 3. Sam Zender, Fergus Falls; 4. Brennan Gave, Princeton; 5. Travis Schulte, Clear Lake; 6. Matt Baker, Saint Joseph; 7. Andy Mayavski, Waite Park; 8. Shawn Kelley, New Richmond, Wisconsin; 9. Brendan Blascyk, Kensington; 10. Ron Saurer, Dalton; 11. Jeff Nelson, Perham; 12. Jon Starnes, Montrose; 13. David Pixley, East Bethel; 14. Grace Oeltjen, Villard; 15. Tate Blascyk, Kensington; 16 (DNF). Jamie Norman, Battle Lake; 17 (DNF). Ryan Veralrud, Ottertail; 18 (DNF). Aaron Wical, Glyndon; 19 (DNF). Rick Norman, Underwood; 20 (DNF). Scott Oeltjen, Villard; 21 (DNF). Avery Anderson, Alexandria; 22 (DNF). Austin Chyba, Browerville; 23 (DNF). Brody Krenz, Alexandria; 24 (DNF). Chad Gronner, Underwood; DNS. Grady Shearer, St. Cloud.
WISSOTA Modifieds
A Feature: 1. Landon Atkinson, Little Falls; 2. Brady Gerdes, Villard; 3. Brent Dutenhoffer, Watertown, South Dakota; 4. Joseph Thomas, Glyndon; 5. Brian Haben, Appleton; 6. Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria; 7. Blake Jegtvig, Hawley; 8. Dustin Bitzan, Brandon; 9. Ryan Gierke, Villard; 10. Chris Mensen, Carlos; 11. Tyler Kaeter, St. Cloud; 12. Brandon Dolman, Alexandria; 13. Travis Saurer, Elizabeth; 14. McKenzie Gerdes, Alexandria; 15. Luke Lick, Rosholt, South Dakota;16. Taylor Grove, Glyndon; 17 (DNF). Clayton Wagamon, Ramsey; 18 (DNF). Scott Engholm, Fort Ripley; 19 (DNF). Jon Tollakson, Montevideo; 20 (DNF). Tim Thomas, West Fargo; 21 (DNF). Corky Thomas, Glyndon.
WISSOTA Street Stock
A Feature: 1. Eric Riley, Morris; 2. Ryan Satter, Dent; 3. Jack Koranda, Bluffton; 4. Ryan Pommerer, Oriska, North Dakota; 5. Tyler Klugman, Wheaton; 6. Cory Dykhoff, Perham; 7. Kyle Howland, Zimmerman; 8. Greg Platzer, Robbinsdale; 9. Kevin Pender, Barnesville; 10. Jeff Ekdahl, Oakdale; 11. Craig Gardner, Eagle Bend; 12. Charlie Shiek, Foley; 13. Cole Kannegiesser, Hancock; 14 (DNF). Kenny Barber, Starbuck; 15 (DNF). Connor Busse, Alexandria; 16 (DNF). Mike Hart, Erhard.
WISSOTA Super Stock
A Feature: 1. Dave Mass, East Bethel; 2. William Lund, Brandon; 3. Jeff Crouse, Alexandria; 4. Trevor Saurer, Dalton; 5. Karter Reents, Glenwood; 6. Jared Zimpel, Braham; 7. Brayden Hedtke, Atwater; 8. Trent Brutger, Watkins; 9. Travis Scott, Glenwood; 10. Brandon Linquist, Waite Park; 11. Ryan Flaten, Madison, MN; 12. Matt Miller, Glenwood; 13. Dustin Zieske, Lynd; 14. Shawn Wageman, Breezy Point; 15. Tim Compson, Valley City, North Dakota; 16. Tara Flaten, Hancock; 17 (DNF). Jordan Henkemeyer, Sauk Rapids; 18 (DNF). Jeff Flaten, Hancock; DNS. Josh Zimpel, Braham.
