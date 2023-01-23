BGC excels at lastest meet

Local gymnasts from Balance Gymnastics Center (BGC) showed a strong performance in their USA Gymnastics competition on Jan. 14. In the individual competition, BGC gymnasts received eight first-place and 18 second-place awards for their performances on vault, uneven bars, balance beam, floor exercise and in all-around.
The Snowflake Flip competition was hosted in Bemidji by the Gym Bin and Bemidji Aerials. 27 BGC gymnasts competed against nearly 100 gymnasts from teams located around Minnesota.
For the 2022-2023 competition season, BGC has two levels participating in the USA Gymnastics Xcel Program, Silver and Gold. The Silver team has 14 gymnasts and the Gold team has 13 gymnasts from Fergus Falls and the surrounding communities. Gymnasts will compete in six meets during their season across Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. The Snowflake Flip was their second meet of the season.
BGC gym owner Tiffany Jennen said, “Our gymnasts looked so well prepared and polished at the Snowflake Flip and they received positive recognition from many other teams. They represented BGC and the community of Fergus Falls very well and we’re super proud of them.”
BGC is looking forward to the rest of its competition season and continued success for its gymnasts. More information about Balance Gymnastics Center’s competitive season and other programs can be found at www.balancegymnasticscenter.com.
About Balance Gymnastics Center
Balance Gymnastics Center is a gymnastics and youth fitness facility located at 226 E Lincoln Avenue in Fergus Falls. BGC’s mission is to enrich lives through gymnastics by being a place of joy, friendship, and learning for the Fergus Falls community and surrounding areas. A variety of programs and events are offered at BGC for children between the ages of 18 months and 18 years. Programming and events include recreational gymnastics and cheerleading, competitive gymnastics, homeschool fitness, open gym, birthday parties and more.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone