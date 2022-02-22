On the road Saturday, the M-State Lady Spartans basketball team picked up a win at Ridgewater Community College Warriors, 80-72. Both teams started out strong, as the Lady Spartans held a few possession lead throughout the second quarter and held a 44-36 halftime advantage.
The lead would increase to as much as 18 points over the final 20 minutes of play. Ridgewater clawed its way back to tie the game at 68 all. M-State ended the game on a 12-4 run.
M State shot 39% (30-77) from the field and made 14-of-18 from the free throw line. They also had a commanding 56-37 advantage on the boards, including 24 offensive rebounds. The Warriors hit 11-30 three-pointers in the game.
Jayna Gronewold just missed out on a triple-double. She scored 39 points, had nine rebounds and eight assists, to lead the Lady Spartans. Emily Dehler had 17 points and eight rebounds. Lindsay Kurz had a double-double, 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Ashley Prahl had 18 points, to lead four Warriors players in double-digits.
It was the final game of the season for the M-State Lady Spartans. They finished with an overall record of 11-14 and a 5-9 record in the Minnesota Community Athletic Conference South Division.
