On the road against the Prowlers of Thief River Falls on Thursday, the Fergus Falls Otters softball team was done in by a seven run inning by Thief, in a 10-5 loss.
A home run in the home half of the second inning gave the Prowlers an early advantage. The Otters answered back in the third. Karyssa Eberle led off the inning with a double. She was then driven in on a one out single by Rylynn Krein. A passed ball later in the inning would score Krein.
Holding a 2-1 lead, the Otters could not hold the dam from leaking, as the Prowlers had their big inning in the bottom of the fourth. Fergus did cut their deficit in half, picking up two runs in the top of the fifth inning.
Gabby Brimhall and Kiara Grady picked up singles to start the inning. After a sacrifice bunt, Avery Knutson stroked a run scoring single and an error led to another run in the inning. Thief came back with two of their own in the fifth. The final run for the Otters came on an error.
Fergus Falls did out hit the Prowlers, 10-6 and also had just three errors, compared to six for the hosts.
Eberle came up with four hits and scored twice, while Grady had a pair of hits for the Otters.
Krein went the distance in the circle. She allowed 10 runs (six earned) on six hits, struck out six and walked five.
Sitting at 1-6, Fergus is scheduled to be at Hawley on May 6, then a doubleheader at Willmar, on May 10.
