Beginning pool play at the Babe Ruth Midwest Plains Regional Tournament, in Rapid City, the Ottertail Central 15U baseball team picked up a five inning 16-3 win over the Rapid City Playmakers, on July 28.
Rapid City threatened with two on and nobody out in the top of the first, but could not score. OTC responded with four runs in the home half, including a two-run double from Ayden Olson and an RBI single from Drew Evavold.
After a one-two-three top of the second, Ottertail broke the game open with an eight run inning. A trio of walks and a single brought in a run and had the bases loaded with nobody out. With Kaleb Hammes batting, a balk scored one run, a wild pitch another and the Hammes ended up driving in a run with a sacrifice fly. Three more hits in the inning produced the other four runs.
The Playmakers scored a pair of runs in the third, with OTC answering with one of their own and then three more in the fourth, including a two-run double from Kale Misegades.
Rapid City ended the scoring with a lone run in the fifth.
Olson ended up going 3-4 with three runs and three RBIs, Owen Harig was 2-3 with three runs scored and Misegades drove in three.
Gavin Pausch started on the mound, going two and two thirds innings. He gave up one run on four hits, with four Ks. Garrett Kuhn-Rice came on in relief, allowing two unearned runs on three hits and a walk.
Not only did OTC out hit Rapid City (11 to 7), they also drew nine walks, compared to one for Rapid.
"What a great way to start the tournament for us. We had great pitching from Pausch and Kuhn-Rice and had great approaches at the plate,” stated OTC coach Evan Meece. “Our lineup was potent up and down the order and our defense was right on key. I'm extremely proud of the way we played tonight and really proud of the way these boys have represented not only Ottertail Central, but the state of Minnesota too. We came ready to play and will continue to show our OTC pride over the weekend."
Pool play continues on July 29, taking on the Fargo 61’s. Then on July 30, it will be against the Rapid City Sliders, with pool play wrapping up on July 31, against Chaffee, Mo.
