Hosting the Hillcrest Comets on Thursday, the Ottertail Central (OTC) Bulldogs baseball team scored 16 unanswered runs, on their way to a 17-6 victory.
OTC struck first, as Gavin Pausch scored on a passed ball, in the bottom of the first inning. Hillcrest countered with a pair in the top of the second. Nate Bermel singled to lead off the inning for the Comets. He would then score on an error later in the inning. Both runs were unearned in the frame.
The bottom of the second was a breakout inning for the Bulldogs, as they sent 12 batters to the plate and pushed seven runs across. In the third, OTC’s first eight batters reached, producing five more runs. They would add four more in the fourth.
Hillcrest bounced back with four runs in the top of the fifth inning, highlighted by a two-run double from Zayne Weinrich and an RBI single from Caden Fischer. The runs were not enough, however, as the ten-run rule came into effect and the game was done in five innings.
Bermel had a pair of hits for the Comets, who used five different pitchers throughout the game, on the mound. Hillcrest had nine total hits and only drew one walk.
Kale Misegades picked up the win, working three innings. He allowed just two hits, walked one and struck out five. Kaleb Hammes pitched the final two, giving up four runs on seven hits.
Pausch finished with a pair of hits, three runs scored and an RBI, for OTC. Owen Buehler drove in three runs and Drew Evavold had a pair of RBIs. The Bulldogs swiped eight bases and drew 14 walks.
Both teams will be in action on May 13. OTC hosts Pillager, in Henning and Hillcrest has a doubleheader with Hancock, at American Legion Field.
