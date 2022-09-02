The Fergus Falls Otters girls soccer team rebounded from a loss earlier this week, picking up a 7-0 victory over the visiting Rocori Spartans, on Sept. 1.
The evening got started on an Ella Starzl goal, with the assist going to Tyra Skjeret. Skjeret then called her own number and scored an unassisted goal. Later in the first half, Yana Prischmann tallied a goal, on an assist from Skjeret. Wrapping up the scoring in the first 40 minutes was Prischmann, on a penalty kick.
Just like the first half, Starzl started the scoring in the second half, once again being assisted by Skjeret. Madi Budke made it a 6-0 game, with Skjeret with the helper and Olivia Jurgens rounded out the scoring, getting the pass from Vanessa Vaughn.
“Defensively we were strong. Ry Krein made all of her saves in net. Vaughn led the defense along with Megan Tosset and Ava Eklund,” stated Fergus coach Ben Jurgens. “We controlled the middle of the field pretty well and were able to get some through balls to our goal scorers. The girls played hard and unselfish, it was fun to watch!”
Skjeret finished with five points, continuing her strong start to the season.
The JV team was also victorious, 5-0. Jurgens tallied a hat trick.
Now at 3-1 on the season, the Otters will host Hillcrest, on Sept. 6.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone