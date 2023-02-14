Big run sends Lumberjacks to matinee win over Otters

On the road in non-conference/non-section action, on Feb. 11, the Fergus Falls Otters boys basketball team fell to the Bemidji Lumberjacks via a 66-41 score.
Bemidji, who had played the previous evening, came out trying to get their legs underneath them. Fergus came out and matched the physicality of the Jacks, as the score was tied at 11 not quite halfway into the first half.
The home team got a huge spark as Matthew Matheney came off the bench with the game tied and instantly hit a trio of threes and a lay up for a personal 11-0 run, giving Bemidji a 22-11 lead. They would continue to roll, making it a 25-3 run into the half and leading 36-14 at the break.
Fergus had just three players score over the first 18 minutes and did not hit a shot from downtown.
The closest the Otters would get in the second half was at 51-36.
Henry Bethel led Fergus with 11 points. Josh Sternberg and Ryan Hirst had nine and eight points, respectively. Micah Johnson and Hayden Knick combined for nine points on three made threes.
Ethan Biehn had a game high 21 points for the Jacks.
Fergus has now lost six of their last seven and fell to 6-14 on the season.
Their contest with Brainerd, which was scheduled for Valentine’s Day, was postponed. They are set to host Sauk Rapids-Rice, on Feb. 17.
