MOORHEAD — A huge 52-point second half propelled the Fergus Falls boys' basketball team to a 73-60 road victory over the Moorhead Spuds Thursday.
The Otters trailed by a slim 22-21 margin going into the break. After a quick pep talk at halftime, the Fergus Falls offense came alive as they saw three players get into double figures in scoring on the way to a win.
Chance Fazio led the Otters in scoring with 22 points, 16 coming in the second half, while Abel Aho made three 3-pointers on the way to 15 points. Dominic Aguilar chipped in 14 tallies in the game.
The Spuds were led by Brady Walthall with 23 points.
The Otters will look to carry the momentum over as they host the Bemidji Lumberjacks at 7:15 p.m.
