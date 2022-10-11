An early game shootout led to a big victory for the Panthers of Parkers Prairie, on Oct. 7, as they defeated the Underwood Rockets, 50-22. Both sides put up a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter, but then Parkers exploded for 36 second quarter points.



