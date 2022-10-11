An early game shootout led to a big victory for the Panthers of Parkers Prairie, on Oct. 7, as they defeated the Underwood Rockets, 50-22. Both sides put up a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter, but then Parkers exploded for 36 second quarter points.
The Rockets got on the board first, as Collin Lukken scored on a five yard touchdown run with 7:18 left in the first quarter. Jack Parker added on the extra point and made it 7-0. A few minutes later, the Panthers answered with a 13 yard touchdown run by Mason Boesl, plus the two point conversion gave Parkers the lead at 8-7.
Underwood answered with a short TD run by Lukken, with Parker adding the point after. In the final minute of the opening quarter, David Revering scored on a 31 yard run, tying the contest at 14’s.
Parkers used big plays in the second quarter to take control of the contest. Bosel scored on runs of 23 and 60. Revering had a 90 yard touchdown run. Cohen Noska hit Bennet Arceneau for touchdowns of 90 and 20 yards, making it 50-14 at the break.
Both teams were scoreless in the third quarter. Underwood scored the final touchdown of the game with just under four minutes remaining, as Noah Link scored from five yards out.
Underwood finished with 312 total yards, 120 on the ground and 192 through the air. Link was 8-16 passing for 192. Lukken finished with 13 carries and 60 yards.
Parkers Prairie had 492 yards of offense. Revering had 213 yards on 11 carries, while Boesl added 11 carries and 162 yards.
Underwood (0-6) will host Ada-Borup-West, on Oct. 14.
Parkers (2-4) travels to New York Mills, on Oct. 14
