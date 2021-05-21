A big start allowed the hosting Fergus Falls softball team to claim a 7-4 victory over the visiting Barnesville Trojans Thursday.
The Otters saw their first four batters score with Laci Strom hitting an RBI single, Tori Ratz scoring on a passed ball, Gabby Brimhall hitting another RBI single and Aashlyn Eckhoff hitting a sacrifice in the first inning. Fergus Falls added another run in the second on an error and one more in the third on Kellen Frigaard sacrifice fly to take a 6-2 lead. Barnesville would score two runs in both the third and fourth innings. The Otters closed out the scoring in the bottom of the sixth as Kacey Fredrickson hit a sacrifice fly.
“We came out hot and finished strong,” Otters head coach Lisa Truax said. “It was a fast paced exciting game, it was fun to see the girls play a complete 7 at such high intensity.”
Brimhall led the Otters at the plate going 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, while Karyssa Eberle scored three runs in the game.
Rylynn Krein got the win pitching all seven innings, striking out six and allowed four unearned runs on 10 hits.
The Otters will continue their homestand as they welcome in St. Cloud Tech at 4 p.m. for a Friday doubleheader.
